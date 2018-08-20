Man taking selfie dangerously close to feeding bears could be charged
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
It started with a nervous look to the sky. Two minutes later, two drones exploded. We analyzed videos and photos to show how a speech by President Nicolás Maduro ended in an apparent assassination attempt.
White nationalists rallied in Washington, D.C. to mark the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. For the Unite the Right 2 rally, nearly 30 white nationalists marched to Lafayette Park.
A group of women riding an inflatable rainbow unicorn got stuck in a weedy lake in Minnesota, prompting a rescue from Chisago County Sheriff deputies on August 11. Deputies were driving by Fish Lake, near Stark, Minnesota when they spotted the women.
The Mendocino Complex fire, the largest in California’s history, had scorched a total of 328,226 acres by August 11, authorities reported. This video shows an aerial water drop on the Mendocino Complex fires.
Demonstrators marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 for the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally. Police blocked off 4th Street at Water Street to stop people from going to the exact spot. Warning: strong language.
A submitted snapchat video shows a dog and an alligator who came into contact with one another at Barefoot Landing in South Carolina. The interaction resulted in the alligator attempting to attack the dog.
Smoke rises among downed trees in this aerial view of the stolen plane crash site on Ketron Island off the shore of Steilacoom Saturday morning. Also, NTSB regional chief Debra Eckrote addresses the media.