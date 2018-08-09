Car demolishes truck on side of highway

A speeding Lexus hit a truck that was broken down on the highway in Toronto on August 4, 2018. Three people were treated at the hospital but there were no serious injuries, say police.
A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.