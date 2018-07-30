Evacuation orders in place as California wildfire grows

Evacuation orders were in place for residents of several communities of Lake County and Mendocino County on Sunday, July 29, as two wildfires grew to more than 30,000 acres with just 5 percent containment.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

Nation & World

Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.