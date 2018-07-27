Homes in California town face destruction as wildfire spreads

The Carr fire threatened homes in the northern California city of Redding on the evening of Thursday, July 26. New evacuations were ordered in Shasta County at about 7 pm, the California fire service said in an online statement.
