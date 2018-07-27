Morning update on deadly California fire

Jonathan Cox, Cal Fire battalion chief, describes the situation in Redding on Friday morning, July 27, as firefighters continue to battle the Carr Fire.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.