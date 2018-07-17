Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.
Protesters floated a balloon mocking Trump, depicting him as a bloated baby, complete with a tweeting cell phone in hand. President Trump is scheduled to meet with Theresa May in Britain before traveling to Scotland.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.
Rescuers in northern Thailand on Sunday extracted four members of a youth soccer team from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, part of an ongoing operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach.
As Haiti entered a third day of civil unrest, some airline flights to the country resumed. Haitians had been protesting a 38 percent gas price hike by the government with flaming road barricades and sporadic looting.
Protests erupted in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry announced a sharp increase in gasoline prices. Opposition groups say they expect more protests throughout the country.
Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
A JetBlue flight suffered a communications failure and a pilot mistakenly entered a hijack alert while taxiing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting major response from Port Authority Police and the FBI.