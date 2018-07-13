Protesters float Trump 'baby balloon' in sky amidst president's UK visit

Protesters floated a balloon mocking Trump, depicting him as a bloated baby, complete with a tweeting cell phone in hand. President Trump is scheduled to meet with Theresa May in Britain before traveling to Scotland.
National

