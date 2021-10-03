Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

4-3, Fireball: 9

(four, three; Fireball: nine)

