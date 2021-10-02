Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-20-39-40-60, Cash Ball: 3
(four, twenty, thirty-nine, forty, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
04-13-15-23-25
(four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
12-14-21-28-36-38
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
21-25-36-62-63, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
8-2, Fireball: 6
(eight, two; Fireball: six)
6-0, Fireball: 8
(six, zero; Fireball: eight)
6-5-5, Fireball: 6
(six, five, five; Fireball: six)
2-3-8, Fireball: 8
(two, three, eight; Fireball: eight)
4-7-9-0, Fireball: 6
(four, seven, nine, zero; Fireball: six)
3-5-1-0, Fireball: 8
(three, five, one, zero; Fireball: eight)
5-6-2-7-7, Fireball: 6
(five, six, two, seven, seven; Fireball: six)
4-9-1-5-2, Fireball: 8
(four, nine, one, five, two; Fireball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
