FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-20-39-40-60, Cash Ball: 3

(four, twenty, thirty-nine, forty, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

04-13-15-23-25

(four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

12-14-21-28-36-38

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

21-25-36-62-63, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

8-2, Fireball: 6

(eight, two; Fireball: six)

6-0, Fireball: 8

(six, zero; Fireball: eight)

6-5-5, Fireball: 6

(six, five, five; Fireball: six)

2-3-8, Fireball: 8

(two, three, eight; Fireball: eight)

4-7-9-0, Fireball: 6

(four, seven, nine, zero; Fireball: six)

3-5-1-0, Fireball: 8

(three, five, one, zero; Fireball: eight)

5-6-2-7-7, Fireball: 6

(five, six, two, seven, seven; Fireball: six)

4-9-1-5-2, Fireball: 8

(four, nine, one, five, two; Fireball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

