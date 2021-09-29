Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

17-26-35-45-52-53

(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-three)

