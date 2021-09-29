Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

9-2-8, Fireball: 2

(nine, two, eight; Fireball: two)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

September 29, 2021 3:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

September 29, 2021 3:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

September 29, 2021 3:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

September 29, 2021 3:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

September 29, 2021 3:47 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

September 29, 2021 3:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service