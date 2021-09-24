Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-14-18-21-26
(six, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
