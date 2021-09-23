Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-09-29-33-34
(eight, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-09-29-33-34
(eight, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments