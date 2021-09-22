Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

2-7-5-3, Fireball: 3

(two, seven, five, three; Fireball: three)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

September 22, 2021 9:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

September 22, 2021 9:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

September 22, 2021 9:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

September 22, 2021 9:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

September 22, 2021 9:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

September 22, 2021 9:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service