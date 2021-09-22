Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-3-3-4-8, Fireball: 3

(five, three, three, four, eight; Fireball: three)

