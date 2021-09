FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-03-08-22-37, Cash Ball: 4

(one, three, eight, twenty-two, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: four)

07-20-26-27-28

(seven, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

03-13-18-19-24-36

(three, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-six)

17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, thirty-two, forty, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

7-6, Fireball: 5

(seven, six; Fireball: five)

7-4, Fireball: 1

(seven, four; Fireball: one)

6-3-3, Fireball: 5

(six, three, three; Fireball: five)

0-5-3, Fireball: 1

(zero, five, three; Fireball: one)

2-5-7-8, Fireball: 5

(two, five, seven, eight; Fireball: five)

6-2-8-9, Fireball: 1

(six, two, eight, nine; Fireball: one)

9-2-6-9-4, Fireball: 5

(nine, two, six, nine, four; Fireball: five)

9-2-8-9-7, Fireball: 1

(nine, two, eight, nine, seven; Fireball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $457 million