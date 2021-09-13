Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-06-40-41-60, Cash Ball: 3
(four, six, forty, forty-one, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
1-2, Fireball:
(one, two; Fireball: zero)
8-9, Fireball: 8
(eight, nine; Fireball: eight)
6-8-8, Fireball:
(six, eight, eight; Fireball: zero)
2-0-5, Fireball: 8
(two, zero, five; Fireball: eight)
2-6-3-2, Fireball:
(two, six, three, two; Fireball: zero)
9-5-1-1, Fireball: 8
(nine, five, one, one; Fireball: eight)
5-1-7-9-4, Fireball:
(five, one, seven, nine, four; Fireball: zero)
9-4-5-8-7, Fireball: 8
(nine, four, five, eight, seven; Fireball: eight)
37-40-50-61-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(thirty-seven, forty, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $416 million
