Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

4-2-0-3-5, Fireball: 3

(four, two, zero, three, five; Fireball: three)

