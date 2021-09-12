Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

3-1-2, Fireball: 3

(three, one, two; Fireball: three)

