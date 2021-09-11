Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-0-8-4-4, Fireball: 1

(six, zero, eight, four, four; Fireball: one)

