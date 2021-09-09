Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

3-1, Fireball: 3

(three, one; Fireball: three)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

September 09, 2021 2:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

September 09, 2021 2:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

September 09, 2021 2:27 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

September 09, 2021 2:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

September 09, 2021 2:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

September 09, 2021 2:28 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service