Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

8-2-6-4, Fireball: 3

(eight, two, six, four; Fireball: three)

