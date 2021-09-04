Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-2-1-7-6, Fireball: 3

(eight, two, one, seven, six; Fireball: three)

