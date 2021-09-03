Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
33-36-45-51-56, Cash Ball: 3
04-13-24-35-37-44
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
4-4, Fireball: 4
5-7, Fireball: 3
8-5-5, Fireball: 4
6-7-3, Fireball: 3
2-2-0-1, Fireball: 4
5-3-3-0, Fireball: 3
8-6-5-4-4, Fireball: 4
7-4-6-1-4, Fireball: 3
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
