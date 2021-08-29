Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-21-28-32-34
(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-21-28-32-34
(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments