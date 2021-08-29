Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

02-05-09-18-22-25

(two, five, nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $6.5 million

