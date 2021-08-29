Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-8-3-0, Fireball: 1
(three, eight, three, zero; Fireball: one)
