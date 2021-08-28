Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-3-9-3, Fireball: 5

(one, three, nine, three; Fireball: five)

