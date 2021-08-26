Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

6-6-5-9-5, Fireball: 1

(six, six, five, nine, five; Fireball: one)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

FL Lottery

August 26, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 26, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

August 26, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

August 26, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

August 26, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

August 26, 2021 11:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service