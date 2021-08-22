Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-0-3-3-3, Fireball: 2
(five, zero, three, three, three; Fireball: two)
FL Lottery.
