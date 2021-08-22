Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
20-27-31-37-39, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
22-23-24-29-35
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $270 million
4-2, Fireball: 2
(four, two; Fireball: two)
5-2, Fireball: 5
(five, two; Fireball: five)
0-3-0, Fireball: 2
(zero, three, zero; Fireball: two)
4-9-2, Fireball: 5
(four, nine, two; Fireball: five)
9-2-2-8, Fireball: 2
(nine, two, two, eight; Fireball: two)
5-2-3-2, Fireball: 5
(five, two, three, two; Fireball: five)
5-0-3-3-3, Fireball: 2
(five, zero, three, three, three; Fireball: two)
3-5-2-0-7, Fireball: 5
(three, five, two, zero, seven; Fireball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $293 million
Comments