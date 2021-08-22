Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
28-30-34-40-46-49
(twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-six, forty-nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
