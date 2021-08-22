Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

28-30-34-40-46-49

(twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-six, forty-nine)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

FL Lottery

August 22, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

August 22, 2021 12:07 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

August 22, 2021 12:07 AM

Lottery

FL Lottery

August 22, 2021 12:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

August 22, 2021 12:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

August 22, 2021 12:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service