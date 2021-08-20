Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

9-5-4, Fireball: 6

(nine, five, four; Fireball: six)

