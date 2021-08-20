Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-5-4, Fireball: 6
(nine, five, four; Fireball: six)
