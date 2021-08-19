Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-04-07-24-32
(two, four, seven, twenty-four, thirty-two)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-04-07-24-32
(two, four, seven, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments