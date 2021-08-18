Lottery

FL Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

09-14-15-36-54, Cash Ball: 4

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)

03-06-16-38-56, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(three, six, sixteen, thirty-eight, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

8-0, Fireball: 2

(eight, zero; Fireball: two)

6-5, Fireball: 8

(six, five; Fireball: eight)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

0-1-5, Fireball: 2

(zero, one, five; Fireball: two)

8-7-0, Fireball: 8

(eight, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)

6-5-0-3, Fireball: 2

(six, five, zero, three; Fireball: two)

0-3-1-2, Fireball: 8

(zero, three, one, two; Fireball: eight)

7-2-4-7-0, Fireball: 2

(seven, two, four, seven, zero; Fireball: two)

4-8-0-2-2, Fireball: 8

(four, eight, zero, two, two; Fireball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $274 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

August 18, 2021 3:49 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

August 18, 2021 3:49 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

August 18, 2021 3:48 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 18, 2021 3:49 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

August 18, 2021 3:49 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 18, 2021 3:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service