Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
09-14-15-36-54, Cash Ball: 4
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)
03-06-16-38-56, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(three, six, sixteen, thirty-eight, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
8-0, Fireball: 2
(eight, zero; Fireball: two)
6-5, Fireball: 8
(six, five; Fireball: eight)
0-1-5, Fireball: 2
(zero, one, five; Fireball: two)
8-7-0, Fireball: 8
(eight, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)
6-5-0-3, Fireball: 2
(six, five, zero, three; Fireball: two)
0-3-1-2, Fireball: 8
(zero, three, one, two; Fireball: eight)
7-2-4-7-0, Fireball: 2
(seven, two, four, seven, zero; Fireball: two)
4-8-0-2-2, Fireball: 8
(four, eight, zero, two, two; Fireball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
Comments