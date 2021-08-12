Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-9-5-2-3, Fireball:
(four, nine, five, two, three; Fireball: zero)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-9-5-2-3, Fireball:
(four, nine, five, two, three; Fireball: zero)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments