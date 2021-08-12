Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

01-03-04-26-32

(one, three, four, twenty-six, thirty-two)

