Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-4-4-9-9, Fireball: 8
(six, four, four, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-4-4-9-9, Fireball: 8
(six, four, four, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)
Imagine you find out you won $100,000 in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game but you decide to go to work that day.
You’re that conscientious.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments