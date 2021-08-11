Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-4-4-9-9, Fireball: 8

(six, four, four, nine, nine; Fireball: eight)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

August 11, 2021 7:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

August 11, 2021 7:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

August 11, 2021 7:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

August 11, 2021 7:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

August 11, 2021 7:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 11, 2021 7:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service