Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
20-25-33-36-51-52
(twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
20-25-33-36-51-52
(twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments