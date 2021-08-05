Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

4-6-3-2-6, Fireball: 2

(four, six, three, two, six; Fireball: two)

