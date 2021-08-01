Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
18-23-34-38-46-47
(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
18-23-34-38-46-47
(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments