Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

04-05-12-37-49-50

(four, five, twelve, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

