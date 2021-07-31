Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:

06-08-11-24-35-46

(six, eight, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 31, 2021 12:21 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 12:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 12:12 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 12:12 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 12:12 AM

Lottery

FL Lottery

July 30, 2021 11:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service