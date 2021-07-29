Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-15-18-19-28
(one, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
