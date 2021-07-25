Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-5-5, Fireball: 5
(one, five, five; Fireball: five)
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-5-5, Fireball: 5
(one, five, five; Fireball: five)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments