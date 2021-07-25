Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-2-4-3, Fireball: 5
(five, two, four, three; Fireball: five)
FL Lottery.
