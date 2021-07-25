Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-2-4-3, Fireball: 5

(five, two, four, three; Fireball: five)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

July 25, 2021 1:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 1:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 1:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service