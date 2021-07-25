Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

13-21-23-25-29

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

FL Lottery

July 25, 2021 8:20 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 25, 2021 8:20 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 8:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 8:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

July 25, 2021 8:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 8:19 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service