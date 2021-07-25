Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

07-13-18-21-32-48

(seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-eight)

