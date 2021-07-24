Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-2-2, Fireball: 3
(nine, two, two; Fireball: three)
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-2-2, Fireball: 3
(nine, two, two; Fireball: three)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments