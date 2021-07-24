Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

9-2-2, Fireball: 3

(nine, two, two; Fireball: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

July 24, 2021 11:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

July 24, 2021 11:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 24, 2021 11:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

July 24, 2021 11:06 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

July 24, 2021 11:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 24, 2021 11:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service