Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0-6-3-3-2, Fireball: 3
(zero, six, three, three, two; Fireball: three)
